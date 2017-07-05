Highs in the mid 80s with spotty late day showers

Posted 7:52 am, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04AM, July 5, 2017

Happy Wednesday everyone! Temperatures will once again be seasonal in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A low pressure system spinning over Missouri will increase our cloud cover today. Expect another afternoon with spotty rain  and thunderstorms. They will be short-lived and a lot of areas will remain dry.

Free family fun at Canal Nights tonight! Just an isolated shower possible with temperatures in the 80s.

More rain is on the way through the end of the work week. Behind a cold front cooler and drier air arrives this weekend, meaning low humidity! Rain chances go up again on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s