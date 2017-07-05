× Community leaders working to raise $50K to add cameras, lights to trails where Delphi teens were murdered

DELPHI, Ind. – It has been nearly five months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered on the Delphi Historic Trails.

“We will find this individual,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

Their killer is still out there.

“It is always going to be on our minds until something happens,” said Julia Leahy.

Leahy grew up in Delphi and is the executive director of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. She says she has noticed a drop in visitors since the murders and says some people still avoid the trails due to safety concerns.

“It is going to be a struggle to get people to know that they can come back and feel safe and enjoy all of the things we have to offer,” said Leahy.

Leahy is also a member of the Delphi Trail Safety Taskforce, which is working to raise $50,000 to add safety and security measures on the paths.

“We want to see cameras and lighting, especially in areas where there is parking. Also having some Wi-Fi access on the trail would be helpful because everybody has a cell phone these days and if you are in a situation where you don’t feel comfortable we want you to be able to call somebody right away and know exactly where you are on the trail,” said Leahy.

If the city raises $50,000 through a crowd sharing website, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority can give Delphi a matching grant. The grant would give the city the cash they need to increase technology and safety on the trails.

“We hope by having these upgrades…people will take advantage of the trails,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

