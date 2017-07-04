Spotty afternoon showers on this 4th of July

Happy 4th of July everyone! We are looking at a beautiful day, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from 2-8 p.m. Any rain that develops will be short lived, but remember to head indoors when thunder roars.

Highs today will climb into mid 80s and it will feel a bit muggy.

Most of the rain will clear out in time for the fireworks displays tonight with temperatures near 80. Remember the bug spray! Rain chances remain through Friday, but the weekend will be cooler with low humidity. Stay safe!

