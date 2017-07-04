PHOTOS: Join CBS4Indy at CarmelFest 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s Very Own CBS4 is at CarmelFest, a free Fourth of July festival.

Members of the crew joined Colts cheerleaders and handed out candy during a parade this morning. Fans can also stop by the CBS4 booth for balloons and a chance to sign a banner for veterans.

Centier Bank CarmelFest fireworks begins at 9:45 p.m. The team at WHJE Carmel High radio 91.3FM will synchronize the fireworks show to music. It will launch from an area north of the Palladium and the east side of the Monon.