PHOTOS: Couple gets married at Victory Field on Independence Day

Posted 10:45 pm, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56PM, July 4, 2017

Indiana natives Charles Mey and Autumn Strong tied the knot on Independence day!

The couple’s ceremony took place at Victory Field right before the Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians baseball game.

The Meys’ big day began with the “Starting Lineup”: matron of honor, best man, ring bearer and flower girl, continued with vows during the “Seventh Inning Stretch” and ended with a few “Extra Innings”: a beer bar, dinner buffet and wedding cake.

The baseball enthusiasts’ wedding featured peanuts, crackerjacks and baseball-themed decor.

