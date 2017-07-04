× Man arrested on OWI charges after fatal crash involving pickup truck, moped in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A man died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a moped Saturday night in Kokomo.

The driver of the truck faces an operating while intoxicated charge, police say.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to Morgan and Ohio streets to investigate a crash involving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a moped.

Investigators said the moped, which was being operated by Charles Branch, 82, was going north on Ohio Street when the southbound pickup truck driven by Dewayne Levine, 50, crossed the center line and struck Branch’s moped.

Branch died as a result of the crash, police said, and Levine was taken to an area hospital where a toxicology test was performed.

Levine was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated within 5 years of a previous conviction. Levine also had an active arrest warrant, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Officer Austin Bailey at (765) 457-1105.