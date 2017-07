INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State trooper was taken to an area hospital after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the west side.

It happened on Rockville Road at the I-465 interchange. The trooper was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

A Pontiac T-boned the trooper’s car. Damage was visible to the front end of the Pontiac and the passenger’s side of the trooper’s vehicle. The side air bag deployed after the crash.