× Indiana man dies after trying to light firework, officials say

HENDERSON, Ky. — Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner’s Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital.

Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest.

Schwartz said the legal firework “is supposed to explode 100 feet in the air.” He said the firework hit Osborne hard enough to stop his heart and the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.

Deputies said Osborne was lighting fireworks with his friends and family. His body has been transported to Louisville for an autopsy.

Officials are urging the public to use caution when using fireworks.