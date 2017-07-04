IMPD chief releases YouTube video, vows to review policies in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Bryan Roach released a video Monday following the shooting death of a man last week.

The eight-minute video, posted to the department’s YouTube page, discussed departmental policy in the wake of the shooting that killed Aaron Bailey.

Bailey was shot on the morning of June 29. IMPD said officers tried to pull over Bailey’s car, but he took off, leading to a brief chase. Officers then fired at Bailey, killing him. He did not have a weapon, IMPD said.

Bailey died from his wounds at Eskenazi Hospital. Officers fired multiple rounds at him, Roach said.

In his video response, Roach said he’s met with community leaders about updating police policies. There are parallel investigations into the fatal officer-involved shooting: an internal one and an external one.

“We want people to understand that we are working and striving to make change, and not just waiting on those processes to complete,” he said.

One of the areas being looked at is the department’s use of force policy, Roach said. He also wants to review IMPD training in areas of mental illness and implicit bias.

“The protection and preservation of life is our fundamental objective,” Roach said. “We will only use deadly force when absolutely necessary to protect the life of a citizen or officer when no other options are available.”

Roach said he wants to form a partnership with the community and make effective changes.

“I’m hoping that we look back and see the work we have done over the next few weeks and months and see that this event wasn’t in vain and that we have built a better police department, a better city and a better community,” he said in the video.

The two IMPD officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such incidents.