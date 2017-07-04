× Girl, 6, suffers serious chest injuries after ATV crash in Vigo County

ROSEDALE, Ind.– Indiana conservation officers are investigating after an ATV crash in Vigo County resulted in serious injuries for a 6-year-old girl.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Valley View Lane in Rosedale. The girl was operating a three-wheel ATV when she didn’t turn correctly and drove over a steep embankment and went about 20 feet down into a creek.

The girl was pinned under the ATV for a short time until her mother lifted it and removed her.

She suffered serious chest injures and was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute before being flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Conservation officers say the child was wearing a helmet, which was slightly damaged.