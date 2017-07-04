Fourth of July safety reminders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fireworks are fun tradition on the 4th of July holiday, but officials always remind everyone it can be dangerous too.

Fire officials say most firework-related injuries occur between July 1 and July 7. State figures show 230 people injured themselves with fireworks last year, which is up from 181 people reported in 2015.

For those lighting their own fireworks, here are the hours:

  • July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • July 5 – July 9: 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset

