× Former Butler star Gordon Hayward announces he’s joining Boston Celtics

BOSTON, Mass. – It’s a reunion many Celtics and Bulldogs fans have been dreaming about – former Butler star Gordon Hayward is leaving the Utah Jazz to play for his college coach Brad Stevens in Boston.

The news broke on Tuesday in The Players’ Tribune after hours of speculation and conflicting reports.

“This has been the toughest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life. This weekend has probably been the longest weekend of my life. And today … well, today has definitely been one of the craziest days of my life. But I wanted to make sure that I got this right,” he said in the post. “After seven years in Utah, I have decided to join the Boston Celtics.”

Hayward, 27, is a central Indiana native and dominated at Brownsburg High School before playing for Butler from 2008 to 2010. During that period, Stevens helped coach Butler to the National Championship game in 2010 in which the Bulldogs nearly won, but Hayward’s half-curt buzzer-beater shot rimmed out.

Hayward entered the draft in 2010 and was picked up by the Utah Jazz, which is where he has played for the past seven seasons. Hayward made the All-Star team last season.