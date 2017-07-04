Family celebrates 4th of July away from home due to mosquito problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind. -- On a street in Anderson, families say they've tried for months to get someone to clean up abandoned properties that are contributing to a major mosquito problem.

"We’d be (setting off) fireworks, grilling out, (sitting by) fire pit," Branson Curtis said.

That's what Curtis said he'd like to be doing on the 4th of July. Instead, the father of two told CBS4 he'll take his family out of his neighborhood and into another town to enjoy the holiday.

Curtis called CBS4 Problem Solvers after he said the mosquito problem at his home became awful. Experts say due to the mild winter and wet spring, mosquito populations are booming this year. Curtis blames two vacant properties, just a couple doors down from him, for making the problem worse.

"Here it is holiday weekend and I can’t even have family come over to my house because it’s too unbearable," Curtis said.

His neighbor, Gail Chamberlain, said ever since the house next to hers was torn down, it's become a nuisance property. She said the last two years have been the worst, increasing not only mosquitoes but also rodents and snakes on her property.

"Someone came over last year and they mowed it, but nobody came back this year," Chamberlain said.

Right now, the grass and weeds are nearly six feet tall. Chamberlain and Curtis said they both called multiple agencies to try to get some help, but no one has shown up to mow down the mess.

"I feel like it shouldn't have got to this point. It should’ve been done," Chamberlain said.

CBS4 did not hear back from a city of Anderson spokesperson, but did plan to follow up after the holiday.

In the meantime, Curtis said he would continue to combat the mosquitoes the best he can, and hope for some relief before the end of the summer.

"It’s out of control and something needs done about it," Curtis said.