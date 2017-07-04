× Daily chance for scattered thunderstorms this week

Expect a daily chance for t-storms for the next three days with storms most likely on Thursday.

A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain to end the workweek.

Scattered t-storms will develop Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers are possible downtown Wednesday evening.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms will linger through Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Temperatures and humidity will be lower this weekend.