Daily chance for scattered thunderstorms this week
Expect a daily chance for t-storms for the next three days with storms most likely on Thursday.
A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end.
Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.
We’ll have a daily chance for rain to end the workweek.
Scattered t-storms will develop Wednesday afternoon.
A few showers are possible downtown Wednesday evening.
Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday afternoon.
Scattered t-storms will linger through Friday.
Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.
Temperatures and humidity will be lower this weekend.