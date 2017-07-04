Child injured after falling off amusement park ride

LEBANON, Ind. — A 5-year-old child is recovering after falling off an amusement park ride in Lebanon.

The incident happened Monday night at Lebanon’s Memorial Park. Police say 5-year-old Phoenix Foster fell out of the Clown-A-Round ride operated by Poor Jack Amusements. Foster was not buckled into the seat and fell out when the ride took off.

Ride operators were unable to stop the ride before it hit the child, who was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be evaluated and treated. The extend of the injuries are unknown, but officials say Foster was released from the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the ride operator was on a cell phone when the incident happened.

