Carmel police: Man used stolen credit card at Indianapolis business

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at an Indianapolis business.

The man used the stolen card on June 14 and June 16. The man, a black male in his 40s with a stocky build and shaved head, was wearing what appeared to be some sort of security uniform.

The man was driving a Toyota RAV4, police said. Investigators released surveillance images of the man and his vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).