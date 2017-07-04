× Boy, 5, drowns at Brookville Reservoir; 10-year-old discovered body

BROOKVILLE, Ind.– Indiana conservation officers say a 5-year-old boy’s body was pulled from the water Tuesday at Brookville Reservoir.

Officers responded to the Mounds Beach at the reservoir at 2:49 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning. A 10-year-old girl was swimming when she made contact with what she thought was a body. She told her father, who swam over and located a child under the surface of the water.

He pulled the child to the shoreline and two bystanders started CPR.

Conservation officers arrived on scene shortly after and located the parents, Benjamin and Ofelia Ramirez of Cincinnati, who had been searching for the child.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital via Air Care, where he was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m. He was identified as Anderson Ramirez.

Conservation officers say visitors should be aware there are no life guards on duty and there is a swim at your own risk policy at the reservoir. They also urge visitors to not swim alone and use a flotation device.