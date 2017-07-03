× Victim says man grabbed his throat, pulled a gun before stealing vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man told police he was giving a ride to a 22-year-old when he grabbed him by the throat, pulled a gun and stole his vehicle Sunday morning.

The victim was able to flee from his black Chevy HHR and call police. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Oxford Street to investigate around 4:30 a.m.

Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of East Brookside Drive and North Sherman Drive around 11:45 p.m. They then got behind the vehicle and ran its plate, which reportedly did not match.

Officers says they attempted to stop the vehicle near the 1800 block of North Sherman Drive, but it continued for around three blocks before pulling over.

The suspect, Domanic Simmons, was detained as officers positively identified the vehicle and conducted a search, which police say yielded narcotics.

Simmons was arrested and preliminarily charged with confinement, strangulation, robbery, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.