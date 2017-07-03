× Ten people hospitalized after taxi strikes crowd near Boston airport, police say

BOSTON — A taxi accident that injured a group of people near Boston’s Logan International Airport is being treated as an accident, not an act of terrorism, according to two law enforcement sources.

Ten people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive just west of the airport.

Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man. His identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears to be accidental, according to state police.

Ana Vivas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN that four patients were taken to Boston Medical Center, four to Tufts Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.