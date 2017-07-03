Spelling error on northeastern Indiana war memorial covered up with tape

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. – A new war memorial in northeastern Indiana raised eyebrows thanks to a spelling error.

The bench in Columbia City was supposed to read “War on Terrorism,” but an extra “I” was engraved in the middle of the word “terrorism,” making it read “terriorism” instead.

The mistake appeared on a stone bench placed outside the Whitley County courthouse Tuesday to honor veterans of modern wars. The misspelling has been covered up with tape for the time being.

A photo of the error and the temporary fix went viral on Reddit last week.

Ty Murphy, the designer of the war memorial that includes the bench, said several people missed the mistake throughout the process, including himself, the Muncie company that made it and the crews that installed it.

Murphy pointed out that the bench wasn’t the focal point of the project—the memorial honors 15 Whitley County veterans who died in the Vietnam War.

“This is the important part: the guys that gave their lives,” Murphy told WANE. “A mistake on a bench is a pretty small thing to worry about where there are so many other things you should concentrate on.”

Murphy said the company that produced the bench will fix the mistake or replace the bench entirely.

The memorial will be formally dedicated on Nov. 11, 2017—Veterans Day.