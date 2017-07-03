× Report: Pacers talk buyout with Monta Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers are discussing a buyout with guard Monta Ellis, according to our partners at the IndyStar.

Ellis averaged 8.5 points per game with the Blue and Gold in 2016-17, more than nine points per game below his career average of 17.8.

The Pacers & Monta Ellis, per league sources, are discussing a possible buyout situation. Such a deal could be done later this month. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 4, 2017

According to Spotrac, Ellis has two years remaining on a four-year, $44 million contract, and is still due approximately $23 million from that deal. Ellis is suspended for the first five games of next season for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.