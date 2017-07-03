Report: Pacers talk buyout with Monta Ellis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 26: Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers prepares to shoot a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 26, 2015 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 26: Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers prepares to shoot a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 26, 2015 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers are discussing a buyout with guard Monta Ellis, according to our partners at the IndyStar.
Ellis averaged 8.5 points per game with the Blue and Gold in 2016-17, more than nine points per game below his career average of 17.8.
According to Spotrac, Ellis has two years remaining on a four-year, $44 million contract, and is still due approximately $23 million from that deal. Ellis is suspended for the first five games of next season for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.