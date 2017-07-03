Report: Pacers agree to deal with free agent Darren Collison

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 04: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings moves the ball upcourt during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 4, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Kings 118-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 04: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings moves the ball upcourt during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 4, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Kings 118-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Darren Collison, according to an ESPN report.
A first round pick in 2009 out of UCLA by New Orleans, Collison played with the Blue and Gold from 2010-2012, but has been with the Sacramento Kings for the past three years.
Over an eight year career, Collison averages 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Last season, he played in 68 games while starting 63 of them for the Kings, tallying 13.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.