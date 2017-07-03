Police searching for suspect after northwest side Domino’s robbed at gunpoint

Posted 5:15 pm, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16PM, July 3, 2017

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Domino’s pizza store on the northwest side at gunpoint.

Officials say the incident occurred on June 3 just before 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, 19-20 years old, 6′-6’2″ with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes with red trim. He was armed with a black handgun.

Police say the suspect entered the store about six minutes before the robbery. He was wearing the same clothing, except for the black hoodie. It’s believed he was driving a white or silver Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

