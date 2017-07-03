× Police: Man fatally shoots self after pointing gun at officers in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.– Two Fishers police officers are on paid administrative leave and a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Monday.

Officers were called to a residence on Colbarn Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a person in distress. They arrived and found a man in a car.

According to police, two officers approached the vehicle and the man pointed a gun at them before turning it on himself. Police believe he killed himself, but at least one officer did fire a gun.

Investigators are working to determine officially whose bullet killed the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

As is procedure with all officer-involved shootings, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.