INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured in a shooting Monday on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of East 26th Street, near North Olney Street, just before 11:30 a.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) initially reported two people were shot, but then found one person was shot and the other was pistol-whipped. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This story is developing.