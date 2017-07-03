Ohio officer revived with Naloxone after accidentally overdosing while responding to scene

File photo of a naloxone kit.

ORWEEL, OH – Police in Ohio say an officer with the Orwell Police Department was treated for a possible opioid overdose while responding to a scene.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the officer was exposed to an unknown substance and overdosed while following up on a “found property complaint.” EMS administered Naloxone to the officer, and he was transported to the hospital.

Additionally, two firefighters who were at the scene helping police developed skin irritations after coming into contact with the officer’s patrol car. The firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is the second time within the past two months that an Ohio officer accidentally overdosed while on duty.

