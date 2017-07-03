× Hundreds of counterfeit items seized from booth operated by Brownsburg man

LIBERTY, Ind. – A total of 686 counterfeit items were seized by Indiana State Police in eastern Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., excise officers say they seized counterfeit hats, shirts, wallets, backpacks and purses from a booth operating during the Liberty 4th of July Festival.

Police say the items were imitations of the name brands MLB, NCAA, NBA, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, and The North Face.

The booth, located near 26 W. Union Street, was reportedly being operated by 40-year-old Zhen Li of Brownsburg.

No arrests have been made at this time. A report will be submitted to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges of counterfeiting and forgery.