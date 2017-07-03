How to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Animal shelters across central Indiana are getting ready for one of the busiest days, July 5.

“I think it is very safe to say the things about fireworks that we love -- flashing lights, loud noises -- the spectacle of that are not things that animals like,” said Steven Stolen, with the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

The fireworks can frighten our pets and many times they end up running away. The Humane Society of Indianapolis reports they’ve already taken in some lost animals, supposedly scared following fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“We never really know what will scare us and animals are no different than we are,” said Stolen. “It spikes at this time of year, especially when the holiday comes off of a weekend, people get festive early.”

Tips for pet owners during the Fourth of July holiday:

Don’t bring your pets to the party of firework show.

Make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day. Hopefully it will wear them out so they’ll be resting for the nighttime fireworks.

Leave the TV or music on at your home, any type of noise to help drown out the sound of fireworks.

Keep your pet in a secure place such as a crate or a room without windows.

Always use a leash. Your pet may be feeling a little anxious after the celebrations.

If you happen to find a runaway pet bring them to the Humane Society of Indianapolis located at 7929 N. Michigan Road or call Animal Care and Control. Both organizations will check the pet for a chip and help find its home.