Downtown Fourth of July festivities to bring about street restrictions

Posted 7:59 am, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:16AM, July 3, 2017

fireworks from atop of the Regions Bank Tower

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Fireworks and the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest  will highlight a busy Fourth of July Tuesday in Indianapolis.

While business traffic will be a bit lighter, city officials are still expecting a lot of people to make their way into downtown for the Freedom Fest and fireworks show from atop of Regions Bank.

There will be some traffic restrictions in place Tuesday in downtown which are:

  • Michigan and North streets will be closed between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets from 10 a.m. – midnight for the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest.
  • Market Street between Alabama and Monument Circle will be closed 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. and the north half of Monument Circle and College Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the Firecracker 6. Additional streets will be partially closed along the course from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Also note that some streets near Regions Bank may have limited access after 6pm Tuesday due to the fireworks show and those restrictions may also limit street parking in those areas too.

Drivers will get a break at the parking meters in downtown for Tuesday as there will be no need to pay due to the holiday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s