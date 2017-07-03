× Death investigation underway after man’s body is found in near northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in a home on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Ralston Ave. around 5:46 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers began investigating, they reportedly found shell casings in the street, outside the house, as well as bullet holes in the side of the home.

Investigators are not sure if all the shell casings and bullet holes are connected to the man’s death, but there were no recent reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

The name of the man has not been released at this time. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of his death.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.