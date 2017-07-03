× Chance of storms today and on the 4th of July

Good morning! Temperatures are already warming into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. CarmelFest gets underway this afternoon and a few showers are possible from 3-8 p.m.

A weak front mixed with daytime heating will spark off a couple of storms this afternoon. A lot the area will remain dry but if you hear thunder, head indoors.

It will be a toasty and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the lower 90s.

Our 4th of July forecast is looking pretty good! Once again spotty precipitation is possible in the afternoon, but the rain dissipates in time for the fireworks displays.

Expect seasonal temperatures all week long with Thursday looking to be the soggiest day. Next weekend looks to start with some showers but ends sunny and cooler.