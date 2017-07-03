× A chance for rain on the 4th of July

We’ll have a warm holiday with a slight chance for afternoon and evening t-storms. Our best chance for rain will come between 2 and 8pm. After that, any storms that develop will diminish. Most fireworks displays will go off as planned.

Expect a daily chance for t-storms this week with storms most likely on Thursday. A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end. Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

Expect dry weather in Carmel tomorrow.

We’ll have a warm humid 4th of July.

Expect a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening t-storms.

A few isolated t-storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday.

T-storms will be likely on Thursday.

Scattered t-storms will taper off late Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Temperatures and humidity will be lower this weekend.