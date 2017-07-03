A chance for rain on the 4th of July

Posted 5:05 pm, July 3, 2017, by

We’ll have a warm holiday with a slight chance for afternoon and evening t-storms. Our best chance for rain will come between 2 and 8pm. After that, any storms that develop will diminish. Most fireworks displays will go off as planned.

Expect a daily chance for t-storms this week with storms most likely on Thursday. A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end. Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

Expect dry weather in Carmel tomorrow.

We’ll have a warm humid 4th of July.

Expect a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening t-storms.

A few isolated t-storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have a slight chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday.

T-storms will be likely on Thursday.

Scattered t-storms will taper off late Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Temperatures and humidity will be lower this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s