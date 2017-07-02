Police apprehend father in Illinois after Anderson abduction on Sunday

Posted 6:42 pm, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:01PM, July 2, 2017

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson Police Department issued an Amber Alert Sunday after three children were reportedly abducted.

Blake Rindahl, 28 was apprehended Sunday night in Illinois after Anderson police say he was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and then kidnapped his three children.

The children were last seen at 2:00 p.m. in Anderson and were believed to be to be in extreme danger.

Police confirmed the mother in this case had a protective order against the suspect.

The suspect vehicle was a  silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plate 399VED.

The condition of the children is not known at this time.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

Here’s the press conference in Anderson earlier before Rindahl was apprehended.

