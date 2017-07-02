Near north side stabbing sends man to hospital in critical condition

Posted 4:23 am, July 2, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a person stabbed on the near north side.

A little before 3:00 a.m., authorities arrived on-scene at a gas station near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive to find a male stabbed.

The man was taken to Eskanazi in critical condition.

The stabbing did not take place at the Phillips 66 gas station, but after the man was stabbed, he was driven to the gas station in an SUV.

Police are talking to several witnesses to get more information on what happened.

It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s