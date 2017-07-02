× Indianapolis religious leader calls for ‘transparency’ in off-involved shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The investigation into an officer-involved shooting by IMPD continues as more is coming to light about the man who died, 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

According to IMPD, Bailey was shot and killed after leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash near 23rd and Aqueduct around 2 a.m. Thursday. Bailey was unarmed and the two officers involved are on administrative leave, while administrative and criminal investigations are underway.

Now a local religious leader who knew Bailey is calling for a transparent and open investigation

Steve Carlsen is the senior pastor at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis. He says bailey was active in its community, volunteering at events and attending weekly help groups.

“We have a breakfast on Sunday mornings, and he was a regular in that group,” said Carlsen. He also said bailey was a regular at church functions and was recently volunteering at the annual Strawberry Festival.

“I was there all day working a tent with my youth group, [and] my wife worked in his tent,” said Carlsen, “he was just quiet and helpful and peaceful.”

Friday, Carlsen posted a message on the church’s Facebook page, asking for Bailey, a local resident and father, to be remembered not for how he died, but by how he lived.

“I did not want someone that we knew to be remembered only by a bad moment in his life,” said Carlsen. “We wanted him to be remembered as we knew him.”

Right now, investigators are examining the events which led to Bailey’s death. IMPD said he was shot by officers after leading them on a chase. No weapon was found in his car and the two officers involved, confirmed by IMPD as Michael Dinnsen and Carlton Howard, are on administrative leave.

“I will do everything I can to make sure that process is as open as possible and transparent,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach on Thursday following the shooting.

“This is an opportunity to increase the trust the community has for us,” added Roach. “Everybody is watching.”

Two days prior to his death, warrants had been issued for Bailey stemming from a previous theft charge. It’s still not clear what led up to the chase Thursday morning.