Indianapolis officer uses ‘momma duck call’ to rescue ducklings from sewer drain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recently rescued three baby ducks from a sewer drain.

IMPD says Sergeant Bill Carter used a YouTube video of a “momma duck call” to get them to come out.

The department says the first two ducklings were relatively easy get out, but the third took a while.

Stranded ducks seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the central Indiana. In June, first responders in Plainfield also teamed up to save a family of ducks from a storm drain.