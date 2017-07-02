Indianapolis officer uses ‘momma duck call’ to rescue ducklings from sewer drain

Posted 11:21 am, July 2, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recently rescued three baby ducks from a sewer drain.

IMPD says Sergeant Bill Carter used a YouTube video of a “momma duck call” to get them to come out.

The department says the first two ducklings were relatively easy get out, but the third took a while.

Stranded ducks seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the central Indiana. In June, first responders in Plainfield also teamed up to save a family of ducks from a storm drain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s