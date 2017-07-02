IN Focus: Trump’s tweets, health care debate & this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - Can the Senate come up with a health care bill that will pass?

And are the President's controversial tweets hurting the cause, if not the country?

In the video above, panelists Christina Hale and Mike Murphy discuss the health care debate, the backlash over Trump's tweets and more of this week's top stories, including the VP's new chief of staff and the growing number of state election officials (including Indiana's) who are declining to provide the feds with private information on voters.

