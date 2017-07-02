× IFD responds to vacant building fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department responds to a fire on the near east side early Sunday morning.

A little before 2:00 a.m., IFD responded to reports of a working building fire near the 2000 block of West Washington Street.

When authorities arrived, the vacant building was showing visible flames.

Wayne Township Fire Department was called in to assist IFD with the blaze., which caused Washington Street to be closed for a short time.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and authorities are investigating.