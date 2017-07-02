× Fire on near west side leaves 1 man dead, another injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IFD responded to a working double residence fire early Sunday morning on the near west side.

Wayne Township Fire Department was also called to assist.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., officials arrived on the scene near the 900 block of North Rochester Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, fire and smoke was showing.

On one side of the home, a man was found dead, and has not yet been identified.

On the other side, a man got out of the house, suffering only minor injuries.

That side of the home has extreme smoke and water damage.

The blaze was under control in about 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and authorities are investigating.

There were no working smoke detectors.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.