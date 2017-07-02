Amber Alert issued after Anderson man abducts three children, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Anderson on Sunday.

The Anderson Police Department believes three children were abducted by Blake Rindahl, 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 215 pounds, short brown hair, and blue eyes.

The children were last seen at 2:00 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be to be in extreme danger.

The suspect vehicle is a Silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plate 399VED.

Anderson police confirms the mother in this case had a protective order against the suspect.

Adyson Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown collar length hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white polka-dot shirt and diaper.

Peyton Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown collar length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper.

Jayden Rindahl is an 8-month-old white male, 27 inches tall, 22 pounds, blonde curly hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a diaper.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Anderson Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.