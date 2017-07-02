× 4 arrested after deputies find hundreds of pills during Johnson County traffic stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Four people are facing drugs charges after Johnson County sheriff’s deputies reportedly found hundreds of pills during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to an affidavit, Kyle Bryant, 23, Braydon Baines, 19 Makayla Pittman, 18, and Brandon Gentry, 21, were travelling in a gold Chevy truck on County Line Road when they made an abrupt turn onto Morris Road shortly after 5 a.m. That’s when a deputy pulled them over.

While speaking to the driver, Bryant, the deputy learned that the owner of the truck, Bain, was lying in vehicle’s bed under its cover. Bain reportedly jumped out and began speaking with the deputy. During their discussion the deputy claims he saw Bain grab a Ziploc bag of pills from the bed and drop it on the ground. He was then placed in handcuffs.

Additional officers arrived to assist and speak to the occupants of the truck. Gentry reportedly told them that Baines was high on some type of pills and they didn’t want him driving.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a medication bottle stashed inside a milkshake cup. Inside he reportedly found four individually packaged baggies with multiple pills inside. The pills were later identified as Alprazolam, an anxiety medication. The search also reportedly yielded a smoking device commonly used for meth.

Officers learned that Bryant had put additional pills down his pants. During a subsequent search, deputies located three pill bottles with 211 Alprazolam pills inside, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, officers also learned Bryant had swallowed a small bag of meth during the traffic stop.

The four were arrested. Baines was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Pittman and Gentry were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. After being cleared by a hospital, Bryant was charged with dealing a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a previous conviction.