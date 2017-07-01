Westfield police charge cyclist after road rage incident in May

Posted 6:11 pm, July 1, 2017, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Police in Westfield have identified and charged a cyclist after an alleged road rage incident back in May.

Steve Boller has been charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly contact after a woman claims she was attacked  by him while driving.

The incident happened on May 28 at a roundabout on E. 161st St. and Carey Rd.

Boller’s initial hearing will be on July 27 at 1:15 p.m.

He will reportedly receive the two charges in the mail.

