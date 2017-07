× Shooting on west side injures one at Run Inn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, police respond to reports of shots fired on the city’s west side.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers arrived near the 6000 West 34th Street to find a person shot.

The victim was shot in the arm.

Their condition is unknown.

Police say the front glass door of the building was shot out.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update as more information becomes available.