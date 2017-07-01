× Seven year old struck by car, critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS–A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car on the city’s south side Saturday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to 71 East Southport Road. That scene is near South Meridian Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the child run out into traffic. The child was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital.

Police say the driver of the striking car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.