× Police investigating after body found near IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a body was found on the west side Saturday morning.

The call came in a little after 5 AM after a neighbor reporting seeing a man in the middle of the street not moving near 14th and Exetar Ave.

Police say the victim is a black male, who appears to be in his 40’s and is from the area. The victim did have some sort of identification on him and are now trying to make contact with the victim’s family.

IMPD is asking for the public’s help in this investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to give them a call at 317-327-3811.