Police: 18-year-old accused of shooting two people Thursday night arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested an 18-year-old male that allegedly shot two people Thursday night on the east side.

Carteia Gilbert was arrested after police responded to a shooting Thursday night at around 6:45 p.m. at The Marina Apartments in the 9600 block of Shoreland Ave.

Police say when they arrived they found 28-year-old Christopher Lane and 19-year-old Jabri Clancy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lane was reportedly shot in the arm and Clancy was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to the hospital in good condition.

Detectives quickly developed information that reportedly linked Gilbert to the shooting.

Authorities searched a search warrant at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

He was arrested on charges of battery and carrying a handgun without a license.