Jeff Teague reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t take the Minnesota Timberwolves long to find a replacement for Ricky Rubio.

Just a few hours after trading Rubio to the Utah Jazz, the Wolves agreed to terms with free agent point guard Jeff Teague on a three-year deal worth $57 million. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the deal includes a player option for the third year.

Teague averaged 15.3 points and a career-high 7.8 assists for the Indiana Pacers last season. He shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range and is a better jump shooter than Rubio. The Wolves were looking to upgrade their shooting after trading for Jimmy Butler last week.