Indiana issues fair chance hiring policy for state employees

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order removing questions about criminal history from initial employment applications to the state’s executive branch.

Starting July 1, people applying to positions within state government initially won’t be asked if they’ve been arrested or convicted of a crime. The exception would be if conviction of a particular crime would keep the applicant from performing the specific job.

A statement from the governor’s office says the state will continue to run background checks on applicants before hiring them.

Holcomb says it gives those with a criminal record a second chance to overcome past stigma.

Data from the U.S. Justice Department says more than 1.2 million Indiana residents have some form of a criminal record.

Indiana is the 27th state to enact such a policy.