INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person stabbed early Saturday morning on the near northeast side.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers arrived on-scene near the 3700 block of Caroline Avenue to find a person stabbed.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

