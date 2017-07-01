× IMPD arrests 26-year-old after female shot at Run Inn early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Early Saturday morning, police responded to reports of shots fired on the city’s west side at the Run Inn.

IMPD announced later Saturday that they have arrested 26-year-old Raynard Matthews after he allegedly shot 44-year-old Kara Thompson.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at the scene to find Thompson shot in the arm. She was transported to the hospital in good condition.\

An officer nearby saw a vehicle pulling out of the parking lot and stopped the car to reportedly find Matthews inside.

Police said multiple witnesses identified Matthews as the shooter.

He was arrested on a preliminary charged of felony level battery.